Yellowstone spin-off The Madison officially casts Michelle Pfeiffer

Today, the folks at the Paramount Network finally made official what they are planning when it comes to a Yellowstone spin-off. The title of it is The Madison, and we officially have a lead now in Michelle Pfeiffer.

In a statement, the company confirmed that Pfeiffer will not just star in this series (which is meant to premiere in 2025), but will also serve as an executive producer. This is a series that is described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” Not too much more has been confirmed about it at present, but it does feel like some other big names will eventually be cast.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios had to say about Pfeiffer coming on board:

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace … She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

There is a somewhat familiar blueprint already to The Madison when you compare it to the original show. Yellowstone featured a picturesque setting, but also benefited in the early going from having a lead actor who a lot of people had a certain measure of nostalgia towards. We certainly do not think that this has changed, given how much love everyone has for Pfeiffer. The larger question is whether any actors from the original show will appear here. There were hopes that it would happen once upon a time, but a lot has transpired since then. Heck, remember that there were reports at one point that Matthew McConaughey was going to be appearing in a spin-off, but a formal deal was never announced and that may no longer be the case.

