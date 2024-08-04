Yellowstone season 5: Who has wrapped filming?

For everyone out there who loves Yellowstone, let’s just say that we are starting to get close to the end of an era — and the end of production for the hit series.

While we cannot confirm that every single person is done shooting the series just yet, one person has 100% indicated that their time around the ranch is done. In a new post on her official Instagram, Wendy Moniz (who plays Lynelle Perry on the series) had the following to say about saying goodbye to this world:

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few … What a beautiful experience I’ve had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017.

I completed my last scene August 1st, then recalled having previously shared a gratitude post…looking back, it was on the SAME DATE two years ago … There’s been a lot to reflect on because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home for me over these last 7 years.

It has 100% been a long road to even get season 5 back into production this year, and for a number of different reasons. For starters, you had everything to consider in regards to what happened with Kevin Costner. The actor has now confirmed that he will not be returning as John Dutton, so you do have to wonder how in the world his exit is going to be addressed. From there, you also have to think about how to tie up all of the loose ends with this being the final season. There may be more in this particular world down the road, but that does not mean that every person we are currently seeing will be involved with it at all…

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on the potential Yellowstone spin-off The Madison

What do you most want to see moving into the rest of Yellowstone, and how do you think the story will end?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







