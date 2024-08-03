Yellowstone spin-off The Madison: Any confirmation soon?

Earlier this week, we heard some news regarding the potential future of Yellowstone that is both exciting and surprising all at once.

After all, consider some of the following. According to a report from TVLine, the potential series is going to be titled The Madison, and you are going to see an exceptional cast here led by Kurt Russell, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Suits alum Patrick J. Adams. It certainly feels in theory like there is sky-high potential for some great stuff here.

So what is actually still a great unknown here? Well, let’s put that in rather simple terms: An actual confirmation. Paramount Network / Paramount+ have not said anything yet about the potential series, even though it should be pretty clear to everyone out there why excitement is high.

If there is a reason for a lack of official insight at present, it may be this: A fear about accidentally spoiling anything that is happening on the remainder of Yellowstone, which is currently slated to come back on the air on Sunday, November 10. There are a few big mysteries at the core of that series, with the big one for now being the fate of one John Dutton. If he is going to be killed off (which seems likely), how will it happen?

Ultimately, at this point, it does feel like the folks at the network are going to keep things under wraps on this spin-off until at least the remainder of Yellowstone airs and if they say something before then, we’d consider it to be a pleasant surprise.

One more thing worth noting

For the time being, The Madison should be thought of as a tentative title more than anything else. There’s a chance that it could change at least three or four more times before the show actually premieres.

