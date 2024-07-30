Yellowstone season 5 filming: Where do things presently stand?

As many of you may have heard, Yellowstone season 5 officially started production this past May — with that, where are things now behind the scenes?

Well, if we are to base things on what we’ve seen on social media right now, it does feel as though people are starting to get reflective. Does this mean that everyone is close to being wrapped already on the final episodes?

Well, if you head over to Jen Landon’s Instagram, you can see a couple of new photos of the actress as Teeter. Meanwhile, Kelly Reilly (Beth) has posted more on her official page and her Instagram Stories in the past week than for the bulk of filming in general. You also get a suggestion in one post that the cast and crew could be leaving their filming location soon. That may or may not mean they are fully done (as the series could shoot elsewhere), but it is worth clocking for now.

What makes following along the production of Yellowstone so tricky at the moment is knowing that there has yet to be any public acknowledgment of how many episodes are still coming. Not only that, but there has not been too much said on the upcoming spin-off either. some cast members, including Reilly, could come back and be a part of the story again. It really just comes down to what the story is and all of the various intangibles like cost and schedule.

As for the possible story…

Just on the surface, it feels like the end of the series could revolve around the future of the ranch following the death of John Dutton — which, for the record, has not been confirmed. Yet, if there is no more Kevin Costner on the show, how else do you really continue the story? This is not just someone you recast with a different actor…

