Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 7/28?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? If you do want a lot more of the series, we absolutely understand! Everything that we’ve heard about the final episodes suggests that we’re going to see something that is big, epic, and certainly dramatic.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to hand over a dose of unfortunate news, as the series is not on the air tonight. However, we are going to be seeing it back before too long — November, to be precise!

Because of all the questions around the future of John Dutton, we know already that this is going to be a far more mysterious next few months than what we’ve seen in the past and honestly, we get it. This is a show doing its absolute best to keep everything quiet, and why wouldn’t they? A few more details could be eventually shared over the next few months, but there is a lot of patience that will be required within that.

While we do wait, we at least thought it best to share an interesting and rather-poignant tease from none other than Kelly Reilly, who is not on social media much but when she is, clearly she makes it matter. Just take a look at what she had to say on Instagram:

A few days ago gratitude spilled out of me every direction . The kindness of people . An Eagle circling above just before action was called . A huge pack of Elk with their babies crossing ahead on the way home .The horses feeling the breeze as we walked down the hill. My dog that morning at the lake. My husband making me dinner when I came home bone tired .

The group of people that continue to make this wild show make it with all their hearts and guts , I’m so deeply proud to be running alongside them.

The rawness and beauty of this years season is really something. Can’t wait to share it . November .

How can you read that and not get immersed in the setting to a certain extent? It’s the first thing that hits us, and makes us all the more eager for what lies ahead.

