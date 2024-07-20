Yellowstone season 5 part 2: Lainey Wilson return likely

While there has not been a lot of specifics out there about Yellowstone season 5 part 2, one thing is starting to feel clear: You will see Lainey Wilson back as Abby, pending some last-minute surprise.

Over the past few months, the country singer has expressed a little bit of uncertainty over whether or not she would return on the Paramount Network series. It was not due to a lack of interest; rather, it was tied more to Taylor Sheridan figuring out the story. Now, it does feel as though there is a certain amount of further clarity on all of this!

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wilson indicated that she will likely be back now, at least depending on her schedule:

“It’s good news, I’ll tell you that … Honestly, I don’t know exactly when they’re gonna start back up, but the truth is, we’re just trying to make sure that we have enough time to get in there and get it done, ’cause we’ve still got a lot going on right now. But it’s a priority.”

Of course, Wilson is one of many recurring players we are curious about on the show moving forward. Take, for starters, Piper Perabo. If John Dutton is dead, do you see Summer back? With so many characters, we do think there are an array of things that matter, with a big one being whether or not there is going to be a huge time jump or something within that vein.

No matter what happens, we’re just hoping for a dramatic final season with some great moments and plenty of surprises — at the very least, something that will make this super-long wait worthwhile.

