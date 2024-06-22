Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Cast reacts

Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is coming to Paramount Network — and, of course, we’re happy to have an exact date!

If you missed it for whatever reason, the Western drama is officially going to be back moving into Sunday, November 10, and this could be the most important segment of the story so far. After all, there are a couple of clear reasons. First and foremost, this is the final stretch for the OG series, and it is also the first without Kevin Costner as John Dutton. It’s been suspected for a while that he would not be back as John Dutton but now, it has been officially confirmed to greater measure.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

In a post on Instagram, cast member Denim Richards (Colby) had the following to say about the series coming back:

This return is more meaningful than the rest. Who’s ready? Should we watch together?

Meanwhile, Jen Landon (Teeter) added the following:

See you November 10th, baby. Let’s get to work.

It is nice to see the cast speaking out about the show’s return, and we do think that they all have a greater sense of drive than ever. After all, there is so much uncertainty about the future of the series post-Costner, and we’re sure that everyone wants to think that the show will be as successful as humanly possible. They want to believe the show still has that magic, and there is also a spin-off that is coming featuring at least some characters from the original. It remains to be seen who will be a part of that story, but let’s hope that in due time, a few things are clarified a little bit further.

Until then, we imagine the rest of Yellowstone will have drama, intensity, sweeping vistas, and everything else you have come to expect.

Related – See more of what Costner had to say about his departure from Yellowstone

What are you most excited to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, let alone after the fact?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates coming here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







