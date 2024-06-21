Yellowstone season 5: Kevin Costner officially not returning

It has been clear for a while that the odds of Kevin Costner returning to Yellowstone were pretty darn low. Now, it’s officially not happening.

In a new post on Twitter today, the actor confirmed that he is not going to be able to come back to the show. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has a lot to do with his work on the Horizon feature films that he’s been working on for quite some time.

Through much of Costner’s press tour for the movie, he has noted that he’d be willing to come back under the right circumstances — either those circumstances never materialized, or his schedule has just been updated in a way in which it is no longer tenable. Yellowstone is currently in production on what is going to be its final season, and there is a chance that it will then lead into a spin-off. There are a lot of rumors about that already!

Will the show work without John Dutton?

This is what writer Taylor Sheridan has been faced with for the past several months, as he has struggled in order to properly figure that out. We do think that the other characters are going to help to carry the day and luckily, a lot of them are beloved in their own right. We’re sure that the first episode in particular will generate huge viewership as we see what happens with the John character. Odds are, he gets killed off, mostly due to the fact that you can’t really imagine him just existing off-screen.

Paramount Network announced earlier this week that Yellowstone will be returning on Sunday, November 10 — if nothing else, it is glad to have that return date etched into stone.

