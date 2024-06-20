Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date, teaser revealed

It has, without a doubt, been an extremely long wait. However, we do have good news to share today in regards to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9.

So, where do we start? Well, the right place here is noting that the series has an official date for its return in November!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video that confirms the show’s return date, but does not exactly do a lot else when it comes to setting the stage for what’s to come. We do think that there is going to be a lot of drama across the board as the future of the Dutton Ranch is up in the air. Also, there’s a chance that we’re not going to see John around for any of it! Unless there is some sort of big-time surprise coming up down the road, Kevin Costner may not be appearing in the show’s endgame.

So while this is the final batch of episodes that you see for Yellowstone proper, it certainly does not mean that the franchise is over by any means! After all, remember that the show is going to be having some sort of follow-up series, though there is not that much confirmed about it at the moment.

How many episodes are left?

At the moment, even that is a mystery right now! The folks at the Paramount Network have not revealed the specific count. Originally, this season was meant to have 14 episodes; however, they changed once it became clear that this will be the end. Don’t be shocked if we end up seeing somewhere within the 8-10 range as this will be designed to wrap up the story.

