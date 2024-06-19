Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Does Kelly Reilly know the ending?

As many of you out there may be acutely aware at this point, Yellowstone season 5 is going to be the final one on the Paramount Network. It is not something that was originally envisioned to happen right now, but it does seem like Taylor Sheridan is still going to build here towards the original ending that he envisioned from the start.

Want a better sense of that? Then all you have to do is turn to the woman behind Beth Dutton in Kelly Reilly.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, the actress notes that she has been well-aware of how this story will conclude for some time, and it does seem as though Sheridan is sticking to it:

“I mean, I know the ending of the show, which I’ve known for six years … We all knew what the ending would be. We’re going to film that this summer.”

While Reilly of course did not give away any spoilers about how the series will end, she did express to the publication that she would like to see her character find peace. Not only that, she does think that it’s possible:

“[It is as] possible as it is for any of us. Peace requires some digging and some surrender and letting go of old pains and hurts.

“I certainly believe that she can find that. Whether or not that’s possible, I don’t know. She’s such a warrior, isn’t she? Her reason to be is to protect. Her reason to be is to fight. But I’d like to see that for her.”

Now, you may not see this peace for her anytime soon, especially when you consider that Reilly could be one of the stars of an upcoming spin-off. Not a lot is confirmed on that as of right now, but we continue to hold out hope.

