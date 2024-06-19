Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: A Teeter training video

As so many of you may be aware at this point, Yellowstone season 5 is actively in production — and it is rather hard work!

After all, the Paramount Network show effectively exists on two different fronts if you are an actor. Not only do you have to study hard in order to effectively play the role, but you also have to look the part of someone who works on a ranch. That requires extensive training, and it is also a skill that you have to practice over time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

With this in mind, is it any shock at all that someone like Jen Landon (who plays Teeter) needs to consistently hone her skills? If you head over to the actress’ official Instagram now, you can see a new video in which she does her best to show off some of her roping skills on horseback. It’s certainly impressive, but we also imagine that it is a lot of work! Teeter is the sort of character who would excel at not only this, but almost every other aspect of being a seasoned ranch-hand.

As we move into the second part of Yellowstone season 5, it is also rather nice to see that Teeter is going to have an important role. We know that a lot of questions out there have revolved around the future of Kevin Costner as John Dutton, but at the same time, the story left off in a spot where a lot of other characters could have been gone from the ranch for a while. We would not be surprised if there is a big time jump moving forward, and that allows a lot of other characters to circle back to the ranch and start a new chapter.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including the latest return-date hopes

What do you want to see over the course of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, let alone the rest of the series?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







