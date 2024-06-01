Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: June 2024 update

June as arrived and with that, it is another month closer to seeing Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network. As exciting as this is, though, it still does not answer the following all-important question: When will the series actually be back?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that there is an approximate answer to this already: November. However, that is not as specific as so many out there would like. Is that about to change?

It does feel like conventional wisdom would tell you that, at least for now, it is too far away for any further specifics on the show to be reported — especially since filming only recently kicked back off in Montana. However, this is where it’s worth remembering that Starz just confirmed an Outlander return date for November 22, despite the fact that it is still five-plus months away. Paramount could choose to give us this return date if they really wanted to!

Will it happen for now? That feels still unlikely, but there should at least be another tease or two that surfaces throughout this month, even if they still want to be secretive on a handful of different things. For example, remember that they will likely want to hide the truth about John Dutton for as long as possible. Will Kevin Costner’s character be killed off? It’s an easy assumption to make, given that it would be hard to justify the character being shoved off-screen and never seen. Yet, they will likely want to keep the circumstances around a potential death hidden. Costner has shown a willingness to return, as well; whether that will actually happen remains to be seen, given that it’s the sort of thing Taylor Sheridan and the producers would want to stay quiet about.

Given that season 5 is set to be the end of Yellowstone, fingers crossed that it ends with a bang … and also sets up an awesome podcast at the same time.

