Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 filming: Cole Hauser is back!

As many of you know at this point, Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is finally back in production, and there is a lot to be excited for. This is the second half of what is now the final season, and we know there’s a chance for a lot of epic twists and turns.

As we have said over the past few months, we do anticipate this set being about as secretive as any in the show’s history. Because filming happens in such a remote place, it is harder for things to leak out. That also does give the cast and crew a little more control on what they do and do not share.

With all of this in mind, why not turn now to Cole Hauser? In a new post on Instagram, you can see the actor behind Rip Wheeler make it clear that he is back in Montana — while also recognize its incredible beauty at the same exact time.

In the event that John Dutton is in fact gone from the series the rest of the way, Rip becomes one of the show’s most important characters. He understands how the ranch operates better than anyone, and with Beth’s business acumen, the two could become a power couple like never more. While there is no guarantee that the two are going to be able to save the ranch and/or the herd on its way south, we do think there’s a lot of great story that is still left to be told for them.

As a matter of fact, let’s just say that there is a HUGE reason why Hauser and Kelly Reilly are two of the main cast members from Yellowstone who have been linked to the spin-off, even if we’re well-aware that nothing has been confirmed as of yet with that. The flagship show is going to be back at some point this November; no further date has been set.

