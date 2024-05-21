Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 filming: Fewer teases?

As many of you may be aware at the moment, Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is currently in production! It has taken a long time to get to this point, but now, the cast and crew can spend the next few months focusing on cultivating the final chapter.

Unfortunately, you should also be prepared for this: The idea that this may be the most secretive chapter that we’ve had a chance to see in quite some time.

After all, consider this: Despite production being underway, the bulk of the cast has been quiet about it on social media. A lot of this may be to prevent spoilers, especially given that this is one of the most sensitive storylines that the Taylor Sheridan show has ever dealt with. Conventional wisdom is that John Dutton will be written off and/or killed off, and the circumstances around that have to be kept a secret. (Kevin Costner has indicated a willingness to return, but aren’t the scripts already written at this point?)

One other interesting factor in the story now is what we saw in the first half of the season, which suggested that a number of characters could be heading south to tend to the herd for a while. We know that Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd) is back in Montana, and Jen Landon (Teeter) is back to having pink hair. In general, we would assume that a lot of fan favorites from the past seasons will be back, though we of course have questions about Jimmy given that he’s found a new life for himself at the 6666 Ranch in Texas.

Remember that for now, the plan remains for Yellowstone season 5 to return with the remainder of its episodes in November. The exact count remains to be seen.

