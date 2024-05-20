Yellowstone season 5: How could Kevin Costner return?

Over the past week, we have heard more about Kevin Costner with Yellowstone than perhaps any other point in the past year. The actor was quiet for much of 2023 when rumors swirled about his future on the show, but that has changed amidst promotion for his film Horizon: An American Saga. This is the first of a multi-part epic and an idea that he seemingly had long before agreeing to play John Dutton on the Paramount Network series from Taylor Sheridan.

One of the things that Costner has said in the past is that he is still willing to come back and play John, even in the midst of everything going on with him. Is that something that he sticking to?

In a new and extensive interview with GQ that really spans much of his career, Costner details his affection for his character, but also behind-the-scenes discussions between him and the series co-creator:

“Well, Taylor and I know what the conditions are for coming back, and I’ll just keep that between ourselves … And if we can’t get to it, it’s because at the end of the day, it’s unreasonable for them or something … I love that character [of John]. I love that world. I am a person that is very script oriented. And if the scripts aren’t there now, I need to know what I am. I want to make sure that the character lines up with what’s important to me too. And that’s pretty simple. That’s just between, again, Taylor and myself. Can we ever get there? I don’t know.”

Honestly, we would be pleasantly surprised if we were to see Kevin back on the show at some point, but crazier things have happened. At the end of the day, it does remain beneficial for the Paramount Network show to have him back, and we also think it would be helpful for Costner as well. After all, isn’t it solid publicity for his movies?

