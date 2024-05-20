Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 filming (finally) underway

It has been a long time coming and today, it is finally official — Yellowstone season 5 is now back in production!

Today, the folks at the Paramount Network officially confirmed the news, and it does also appear that the plan remains to bring the series back in November. A more specific date could be coming a little bit later this year — or, at the very least, that is what we hope.

So what is going to be coming up across what has been confirmed to be the final season? At this point, the top story here is pretty clear: Trying to figure out what happened to John Dutton. There has not been any indication that Kevin Costner is coming back to the show and if that is the cast, Taylor Sheridan will likely have to kill the character off. Think about it like this: It makes no sense for this show to just write off its biggest character and most magnetic personality, especially when you consider the fact that he holds so much political power within the state of Montana.

If John is gone, then it brings us to the question of the future of Dutton Ranch. Who is going to be in control of it with him gone? The easy answer would be Beth and Rip, especially since the two understand it about as well as anyone from both a business and land perspective. Kayce is also out there and yet, at the same time he’s wrestled a lot with whether or not this is something he really wants at the end of the day.

Now, let’s just hope that the show also sets the stage for a spin-off, given that this has been a point of discussion for a good while.

