FROM season 3 spoilers: Who are Henry and Acosta?

Earlier today, it was officially confirmed that FROM season 3 is coming to MGM+ as we move into September 22. Want to learn more now about some new additions?

In a way, we know that it can be hard to add a lot of new players to this ensemble, largely due to the fact that the show is set mostly within a closed-off and mysterious community that is impossible to leave. Still, there have been some occasional newcomers — who knows? There could always be more. We also know entering the third season that Tabitha has seemingly exited the community, though it does remain to be seen if that is actually the case.

Now, let’s get into two people who are confirmed to be a part of the show moving forward! This bit of casting intel comes courtesy of Deadline.

Robert Joy – The CSI: NY actor will play the part of Henry, a “curmudgeon to whom the years have not been kind.” Isn’t another cranky person just what FROMville needs? (Insert obvious sarcasm here.)

Samantha Brown – Meanwhile, the Y: The Last Man performer is going to be Acosta, a “new-to-the-force police officer who is in over her head.” Is there a chance that Boyd could help her? In theory we’d love for that to be the case, but let’s just say that nothing is altogether a given.

More so than any new addition…

Let’s just go ahead and say that one of the goals for the season is likely to terrify further everyone still stuck within this town. There is a chance that a few more hints are dropped about what is really going on here, but there is no guarantee that the entire veil is about to be lifted. After all, season 3 is not being promoted as the end!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

