FROM season 3 premiere date, incredible trailer revealed

As promised, today the folks at MGM+ revealed not just the FROM season 3 premiere date, but a trailer to go along with it.

So what are we looking at moving forward? Well, the exceptional Harold Perrineau horror-drama will return starting on Sunday, September 22 — which, all things considered, is really not that much of a wait. This is a show that wrapped filming months ago and now, can unleash all of its terrors upon the world.

Everything that we have to say now is intriguing, but also still leaves a little bit to the imagination. Let’s start with the official synopsis, per Deadline:

In the wake of Season 2’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them.

The trailer (watch here) starts with a quick glimpse of a hospitalized Tabitha, a nod to her apparent escape at the end of season 2 from the oh-so-mysterious community at the heart of the show. Based on how season 2 ended, all indications were that things were going to get worse long before they got better, and we have some more evidence of that now. Boyd (Perrineau) is very-much aware of how dangerous everything is becoming in the town, as there are multiple forces closing in and wrecking havoc. There are all of the supernatural components to the community, and then you are coupling that with a very-much food shortage and dwindling resources.

If this community is really a serious of trials, the worst may be yet to come. Of course, they could also be unending. There are so many theories out there about what this place may represent, whether it be a pocket universe, some sort of afterlife, or a terrible science experiment. Someone is communicating with the results … but how? Why?

