Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 2 nominations

The week 2 nominations are now set within Big Brother 26 — can we be surprised at all by what we got?

Well, let’s just say that there’s no real reason to beat around the bus here. Head of Household Chelsie has stuck to her original plan and nominated Angela, Lisa, and Kenney for eviction. If you weren’t watching the season, you could argue that it stinks she nominated the two oldest people this season. However, context is pretty darn important here. One of them infuriated most of the house during the first week and the other is showing zero drive to really remain in the game. Ironically, it is Lisa who is actually still the target over both of them.

Before the ceremony there was a last-minute push to have Cam on the block at first, mostly because he volunteered. However, Chelsie opted against it, likely realizing that if Veto wasn’t used he could be a physical threat to try and target out of the game. Angela could end up being someone you want to bring far if you can handle how much she can fly off the rails.

Obviously, this season is a little complicated since executing a real backdoor the first few weeks is virtually impossible — they are always going to find a way to compete. Matt being a replacement nominee for Angela and her making that risky move is probably going to be the exception more so than the rule early on, largely because it is easy to imagine someone winning the AI Arena, coming back, and flipping the script.

Moving into tonight, our big question is if certain players can keep it together. Remember that we did see the likes of Leah get a little too messy with sharing some of Quinn’s info around the house. Meanwhile, Makensy tried to make inroads with the HoH now that Matt is gone, but will it actually work long-term?

