Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Mess before nominations (day 11)

The week 2 nomination ceremony is happening a little later in Big Brother 26, but we know a little as to what is going to happen. Not only that, but it also does feel reasonably clear who some of the targets could be both presently and in the future.

First and foremost, let’s get down to the basics. Chelsie is Head of Household and for now, she’s settled on a plan of nominating Lisa, Angela, and Kenney. Lisa is the target, and the other two have both side that they are largely fine being on the block. Angela wants two chances to win competitions and at this point, it really just feels like Kenney won’t care that much if he goes. Early on in the game it’s good to not put a huge target on yourself. If Chelsie did not want to be HoH this early, it makes sense for her to just do her job and then fade into the background. (Of course, because nothing is that simple, she’s also discussed using Cedric as a pawn if he is open to it.)

However, it is also somewhat smart along the way to try and gather as much info along the way. She’s already learned that Makensy has the America’s Veto power, and there is speculation rampant that Quinn has the other. Lisa’s been saying it, and Quinn has mentioned it rarely in the past. Makensy a.k.a. MJ has discussed trying to target Quinn, but Leah has tried to diminish that possibility.

Speaking of Leah, she’s spent much of the day so far in a deep spiral after being left out on the vote. Quinn tried to give her some info last night, and she’s already gone and spilled some of it to Brooklyn. She’s clearly trying to get new allies but is also burning a potential one in the process. Quinn may not care that much for now, but that’s only because the information is being saved for a rainy day.

Don’t be surprised if by the end of the day, Chelsie has formalized more of a specific group she wants to run with for a little while. Meanwhile, be prepared for more Angela drama, given that she’s already said that she has no problem calling more people out if it is needed.

