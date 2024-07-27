Life & Beth canceled at Hulu; no season 3 coming

Amidst all of the news that has come out of San Diego Comic-Con today, sad news was quietly dropped about Life & Beth.

According to a report from TVLine, the Amy Schumer series (which also starred Michael Cera) is not going to be returning for another season at Hulu. While there were certainly more stories that could be told, the ratings clearly did not reach a point where the streaming service was comfortable ordering more.

Ultimately, this cancellation is just another reminder of where things are within the modern streaming economy. Unless you are considered an enormous hit with a dedicated following, it can be really hard to have a shelf life that is longer than just a couple of years. It is really hard to keep people on board a show for a long stretch of time, just like it is also really hard to find ways in which to promote to mass audiences.

Is there a chance that Life & Beth could be picked up elsewhere? Once again, it is possible … but you do have to go ahead and label this as doubtful based solely on the current streaming economy. If it could not work at its original home, why would it find better numbers elsewhere? That’s one of the things that any prospective home would be thinking about.

While this show is over, we do tend to think that both of these stars are going to be just fine. While Schumer may be polarizing to many she always can draw attention via her stand-up comedy; meanwhile, we do constantly think that someday Cera is going to have another big hit after peaking around the time of Arrested Development, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Superbad. It does still feel like he has a lot of quirky charm that can work for a lot of other projects.

Are you sad that Life & Beth has been canceled over at Hulu?

Are you sad that Life & Beth has been canceled over at Hulu?

