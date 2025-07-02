The Rookie season 8: New spin-off gets closer to reality

As so many of you are currently aware, we will be seeing The Rookie season 8 premiere at some point this midseason. Could another spin-off be joining it — or at least be a part of the fall 2026 season? There are new reasons to think about it!

According to a report from Deadline, we are going to be seeing more development with the new series tentatively titled The Rookie North. This is a series set in Washington State and like the original, it revolves around a man who decides to undergo a radical career change to kick off a second act. The prospective show is written and executive-produced by Alexi Hawley, and we do think it is worth watching how things progress from a casting point and view and with a traditional pilot.

As so many of you know at this point, this is not the first attempt at a spin-off from the greater Rookie-verse; previously, you had the Feds series anchored by Niecy Nash-Betts, which failed to get a season 2. The producers have been kind enough to not completely abandon that world, as some characters have popped up on the original show when the situation called for it.

Will there be crossovers?

Given that this new spin-off set set in another part of the country, it feels far less likely than what we saw over with the original show and Feds. Something could happen in theory, but we wouldn’t expect anything more than a brief event. We’re still in the early days, though, and things could easily be subject to change. We’re okay with taking a wait-and-see approach, at least for the next little while.

