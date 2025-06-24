The Rookie season 8 filming begins … in Prague?

If you are excited to see The Rookie season 8 on ABC, know that the producers are giving you already a few different things to think about. Take, for starters, the fact that filming is already happening, albeit in a different part of the world than you would expect.

In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, Jenna Dewan (who plays Bailey) indicated that she was kicking off the new season on Prague, a far cry from the Los Angeles setting that the cast and crew are generally at. What is going on here? That very-much remains a mystery, but we tend to think personally that it has a thing or two to do with the way in which season 7 wrapped up. Also, why not throw a new setting out there in order to surprise viewers? We think this is a way to really kick things off in an exciting fashion and ultimately, we’ll have to see what happens from there.

Filming for The Rookie could very well take place over the rest of this year if not more, as there are so many stories to potentially deliver. Think about where we were left off for Lucy and Tim, for example, or some of the significant threats who are still out there. Our general expectation is that the next batch of episodes is going to premiere at some point early on in the new year — and fingers crossed, the ratings remain every bit as good as they were in season 7.

Tonally, we tend to think this show is going to be the same no matter where it is set — you’re going to have that combination of action, drama, and humor that you have seen the past few years.

