The Rookie season 8 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more on The Rookie season 8 between now and the end of the month? We recognize fully that the Nathan Fillion drama may be off the air for a while, but how long are we talking?

Well, for those of you who were wondering if there would be any substantial changes between how season 7 started and where we are right now, here is your simple answer: No. There are no major changes at all. We are instead continuing forward with the knowledge that season 8 will likely premiere once again in January, and it really comes down to one thing: Performance.

It is true that once upon a time, there were concerns that airing a show at midseason meant that it had a harder time finding success. That has since changed to a certain degree, at least with this show. We have seen enough evidence here to know that a January premiere helps The Rookie tremendously in the ratings, as does being able to air much of the season with very few interruptions along the way. This appears to be the plan moving forward, and we hope that come this fall, an exact date will be confirmed.

So what are we all meant to do in the meantime? Well, the simplest answer that we can give here is rather simple: Hope that there are going to be some substantial updates on filming in the relatively near future. We know that the series shoots a lot of stories over the course of the summer, and typically the cast is good sharing some updates on social media. Fingers crossed that this remains the case.

