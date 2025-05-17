The Rookie season 8: Show EP on Tim, Lucy’s future

As we look more towards The Rookie season 8 on ABC, it feels like there are reasons for a lot of hope on the Tim – Lucy front.

So, where do we start here? Let’s just remind everyone that he asked her to move in with him! Unfortunately, she was asleep at the time in which it happened, so there is no resolution there. However, we have seen him really do the work to make sure that he can be there for her. With her new position as a Sergeant, there are also fewer hang-ups professionally that keep the two from being together.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want to get more TV reactions and reviews!

While nothing may be 100% confirmed at the moment, it does appear as though The Rookie season 8 is putting these two on the road to making some great things happen. Speaking on all of it further to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Alexi Hawley had to say:

… There were ups and downs clearly, and they had real issues to fight through, and I think we talked about it before, but it felt important. It needed to be earned. He blew up the love of both of their lives, and so it didn’t feel like it could be earned cheaply. And I think that we’ve seen him do the work. We’ve seen her focus on her prioritizing her career, and now obstacles have started to fall away and they’ve fallen to bed a couple of times along the way because that’s what they really want. But there’s always a fear of, what if it’s not like it used to be? So that being said, look, I mean, I think we’ve earned where they’re going, and the promise of that last scene is a corner has been turned and we’ll see.

We know that Bradford and Chen have been in a lot of ways the central couple of The Rookie and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that there are reasons aplenty to believe we will see them together. However, this is a marathon rather than a sprint (clearly) — we just hope there’s a lot of time left in the series for these milestones.

Related – When is The Rookie season 8 going to premiere?

What do you most want to see for Bradford and Chen heading into The Rookie season 8?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







