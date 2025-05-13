The Rookie season 8 premiere date: What ABC is saying

In light of the end of The Rookie season 7 tonight on ABC, is there anything more that we say moving into season 8?

First and foremost here, it is worth reminding everyone out there that you will have a chance to see another season of the Nathan Fillion drama, which was renewed a little earlier this spring. Even though shows often get more expensive at this point, the network is keeping this going. Not only that, but there is no indication that this is going to be the final season. So long as the cast and crew want to keep this going, why stop it? There are certainly more stories that could end up being told. You don’t have to worry about that.

Now if there is anything that you do have to worry about at present, it is a long wait to actually see The Rookie back on the air. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the plan here is for the eighth season to premiere in early 2026, similar to what we saw with season 7. The same can be said here for Will Trent. The reason for this is tied very-much to the idea that you can get a lot of shows without any interruptions along the way, something that is really important to the network and possibly to fans. Stretching out a show like this could obviously cause some problems.

For now, we would expect to see a season 8 premiere date be officially unveiled in the fall. The exact date could be in January, and we tend to think that whatever cliffhangers you get at the end of the finale will be picked up and addressed almost right away. We also tend to think there will be a new face or two — isn’t that often the case with this show?

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 8 when it does eventually arrive?

