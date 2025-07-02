Dexter: Resurrection video: See a new Peter Dinklage featurette

With the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection coming in just over a week, isn’t this high time to dive more into Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater?

Based on every single tease that Showtime has put out there entering the season, evidence suggests that the former Game of Thrones actor is going to be playing the Big Bad. Prater is an eccentric billionaire, and someone who could be surprising in a couple of different ways.

Want to know more? Well if you head over to the official Dexter Instagram, you can see a behind-the-scenes featurette that strongly indicates that Leon is not actually a killer himself — or at least, he is not at the start of the series. He is someone who likes to surround himself with dangerous individuals, and that could be a part of what his Head of Security Charley (Uma Thurman) brings a lot of them to his manor — Dexter included.

Dinklage also notes in the aforementioned video that his affection for the material and the franchise are among the reasons he was happy to join. Also, he loves that the show is filming in his hometown of New York City — there has to be something quite nice about being able to roam around at work, and then come home and sleep in your own bed! It is a very different feeling than what he got being a part of the HBO epic, which required him to spend significant stretches of time in various parts of Europe.

It remains to be seen if Dinklage is going to be around for any stretch of time beyond the first season; we are just happy to have him for as long as it is possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

