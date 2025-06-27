Dexter: Resurrection video: A new Jack Alcott spotlight

In just two weeks the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection is finally going to arrive on Showtime. Are you ready for what is to come? Dexter Morgan is alive, and we also know that he is heading to New York City after his time in Iron Lake on New Blood. His son Harrison will be there, and at least a certain part of the show will be about whether or not the two can actually connect.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, doesn’t it feel like the right time to spotlight Jack Alcott? We at least tend to think so!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the official account for the series, you can see a new video in which Jack Alcott takes you through not just the end of New Blood, but where we are also going to be seeing Harrison’s story go over the course of the new series. We 100% do imagine that there are going to be a lot of different twists that are going to be coming for his character now, especially when you think about whether or not he is going to adopt more of Dexter’s own traits.

Obviously, this is going to be a story that ends up lasting a long period of time, and it could be the very foundation on which Resurrection changes over time. It is far from the only story, as we are also aware of the fact that Dexter will have a lot of other adversaries that he may feel the need to square off against. Take, for starters, the likes of Leon Prater, the apparent season 1 big bad played by Peter Dinklage. For one reason or another, he and bodyguard Charley are rounding up a number of killers…

Related – Learn more about Dexter: Resurrection, including a sneak peek for what is to come

What are you most eager to see from Harrison entering Dexter: Resurrection?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







