Dexter: Resurrection sneak peek: Is Harrison following dad’s lead?

In just a couple of weeks, we are finally going to be seeing the much-anticipated premiere of Dexter: Resurrection over on Showtime. In preparation of that, why not see a brand-new preview for it now?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new preview from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which is where star Michael C. Hall appeared for a brief interview. In this, you see Dexter Morgan analyzing a scene, one where he seemingly thinks that Harrison may have committed a kill. If that is the case, his son did a good job cleaning up — does this mean that he is truly following in his father’s footsteps? That remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

In general, we imagine that one of the more complicated parts of the new show is going to be the relationship between Dexter and his son, mostly due to the fact that the latter almost killed him. When is he going to find out that this is not actually the case? Harrison could be at least a part of the reason why the character is back in New York.

We do tend to think that in due time, we are going to be seeing Dexter and Harrison interact plenty. Leading up to that, though, we imagine that there is still going to be a lot of chaos on the show from start to finish — especially given that the big bad here is none other than Leon Prater. Peter Dinklage’s character is responsible for rounding up a lot of killers for an unknown reason — and we hope that we are going to see all sorts of drama down the line. There is a chance for a season 2, as well…

Related – Be sure to get another behind-the-scenes featurette from Dexter: Resurrection

What are you the most eager to see heading into the Dexter: Resurrection premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







