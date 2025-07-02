Is MasterChef: Dynamic Duos new tonight on Fox, July 2?

Is MasterChef: Dynamic Duos new tonight on Fox? We have reached a point in the season where we are getting to know the contestants. We are emotionally invested and by virtue of that, we’ve hit a point where it is the hardest to contemplate walking away.

Lo and behold, we are unfortunately at a week where the series is off the air, at least when it comes to a new episode. Why the break? Think the July 4 holiday, which we have seen lead to some breaks in the action for Fox shows in the past — including this one.

Now, let’s head over to the department of silver linings, which equates to us knowing that this is a short break and that the series is returning next week.

To help better set the stage, why not check out synopses for both of the next two episodes below! Expect familiar challenges mixed with some brand-new revelations…

Season 15 episode 7 – The five duos on the losing team from the previous challenge face the first Pressure Test of the season. The pairs enter the MasterChef kitchen to find a Mystery Box with a mallet inside. Gordon reveals the Mystery Box IS their ingredient. The box is made completely out of chocolate! In this first dessert challenge of the season, each duo must smash up their box and use the chocolate to make a stunning sweet dish to avoid elimination in the all-new “Mystery Box” episode of MasterChef airing Wednesday, Jul 9 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1507) (TV-14 L)

Season 15 episode 8 – In a MasterChef first, the Top 9 duos face a brand-new challenge of ‘Recipe Telephone’. In a culinary relay, each duo is split up: one teammate begins cooking while the other waits in a separate room. Halfway through the challenge, the duo’s swap places, and the second teammate must complete the dish. It’s a high-stake, high-pressure challenge that tests just how well each duo really knows each other. Teamwork and intuition will need to be enough for the duos to plate a winning dish in the all-new “Recipe Telephone” episode of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos airing Wednesday, Jul 16 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1508) (TV-14 L)

