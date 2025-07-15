Daredevil: Born Again season 2 filming wraps, says star

Just in case you were not eager enough to see Daredevil: Born Again season 2, just know that we are officially a step closer.

For more on that, all you have to do is look towards one of the most noteworthy actors on the show in Vincent D’Onofrio! In a new post on Twitter, the actor behind Wilson Fisk made it clear that filming is done on the latest batch of episodes. By virtue of that, everything now will be turned over to post-production as these installments get edited and ready to go.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all sorts reviews!

So when are we going to see the second season of Born Again back? Well, let’s just take a moment to remind you over Disney+ and their intentions. This is a service that very-much feels invested at this point in getting the show out on an annual basis. Why would they want to change that at this point? It is not something that they have really had within the Marvel universe, even if it is a show that exists on the periphery of some of the other projects like the movies.

What we know about season 2

Of course, a lot of major characters from the first season will be back, but one of the most exciting things is knowing that we could be seeing more of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. We can’t speak to whether or not she will ever get her own show again but for now, we appreciate whatever opportunity there is to expand this world from what we saw once upon a time on Netflix. There is going to be a lot of action and carnage — things are going to get dark.

Related – Get some more discussion now on Daredevil: Born Again season 2, including the latest premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







