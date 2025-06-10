Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premiere date: June update

With us know into the month of June, is big news coming on Daredevil: Born Again season 2? Absolutely we want it, but getting it? Well, that certainly does require a level of patience.

For the time being, though, we aren’t so much here to be doom-and-gloom. After all, we do have a certain amount of good news to share! The Disney+ show is currently in active production on the latest batch of episodes, and there is a clear determination at this point to do something different from what the streaming service has with past shows — this could actually be an annual release! Based on where things currently stand, there is a real desire to get season 2 out at some point next year.

As for whether or not we are actually going to get more news on it this month, though, the answer here is “most likely no.” There is no real reason to think that there’s going to be a real rush to get further information out there other than on the casting front, mostly because for right now, the focus has to be on making sure these episodes live up to the hype. Our feeling is that this season has a chance to push the envelope further, and we are also excited that there is more of an established creative vision.

(If you are like us, you are probably shocked that season 1 was as good as it was given all of the creative changes that were made over the course of production — including to what amounted to a full reset at certain points.)

Fingers crossed, we are going to get season 2 of Born Again either in the spring or summer of 2026.

What are you most eager to see at this point on Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

