Daredevil: Born Again season 2: Charlie Cox on Jessica Jones

Work is already underway on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 for Disney+, and we remain thrilled about one thing in particular: The return of Jessica Jones.

Even before the revival premiered, we knew that there were questions aplenty as to who else from the greater Netflix – Marvel universe could come back. Krysten Ritter was 100% someone a lot of people wanted, especially since the character was so unique amidst who we usually get in these comic-book stories.

Luckily, this is where we are grateful to know FAR in advance that we are going to see her — just as we are equally grateful to hear from Charlie Cox about it. Speaking to Deadline, here is what the actor behind Matt Murdock had to say:

“When did Jessica Jones find out that I’m not dead? At the end of Defenders, everyone assumes I’m dead … There’s a mutual respect for one another. She finds him overly serious and too much of a choir boy, and he finds her to be crass and making light of too many serious situations; she’s more anti-hero than hero.”

Our general feeling at the moment is that Born Again is also going to keep the door open to potentially featuring some other beloved actors from the Netflix world, even if there is no confirmation about the likes of Luke Cage as of yet. We are at least more inclined to believe that we will see him than Iron Fist, mostly because of the mixed reviews the latter show received when it did end up premiering.

In addition to reprising Jessica Jones, Ritter also recently filmed an arc on another New York set show in Dexter: Resurrection, one set to arrive next month.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

