Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premiere date: EP’s new hint

For those of you hoping for a quick turnaround between seasons 1 and 2 of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, we have great news!

In a new post on Instagram recently, showrunner Dario Scardapene confirmed that the current plan is to bring the Marvel series back with new episodes at some point in spring 2026. This news likely comes as a relief following the long wait for season 1 — also, we are in this era where we’ve grown accustomed to long breaks for a number of big-budget shows! The past few years have been a bit atypical due to the industry strikes of 2023 but even removing that from the equation, we know that a lot of series do have 18-24 cycles from one season to the next.

So how has everyone involved here worked to ensure that there would not be a long break? Well, having that two-season order incredibly early was a huge asset for the creative team, as it allowed them to plan out stories prior to season 1 even airing. The second season is actively in production, with the hope here of course being that it will have plenty of time to be edited before we get to the spring.

Given that overall success of Born Again season 1, we do remain hopeful that some other series from the one-time Netflix – Marvel universe will eventually find a home at Disney+. There is still no word yet on the future of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, or even Iron Fist, but we’ve learned to never say never with this sort of thing. This is an industry that does often change, and we do think the past two decades have shown that there will always be enthusiasm for this material.

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into Daredevil: Born Again season 2 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

