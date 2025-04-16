Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale: The Punisher escapes?

We had a feeling that Daredevil: Born Again was going to deliver some sort of big surprise during the season 1 finale. With that, what did we get?

Well, from our personal perspective, we tend to think that we were hand-delivered about as good of a setup as you are ever going to find for the Punisher standalone special that is going to be coming with Jon Bernthal at the center of it.

Let’s turn to the mid-credits scene here for a moment, as we saw within this Frank Castle orchestrate a prison break for himself, one where it seems like he had found some success for himself right as the screen cut to black. This feels like the foundation for the character’s next chapter just as it does anything to do with Matt Murdock; yet, there does still remain a chance that their paths cross, given the fact that Daredevil: Born Again had so many references to the Punisher over the course of it.

Was this the right away to close out the first season of the show? We tend to think so, mostly because we’ve known for so long about the renewal that there was no real reason to have some sort of life-or-death cliffhanger from Matt. We are still hoping that Jessica Jones or some other character from the Netflix Marvel shows does turn up here at some point; however, there has been no evidence of it happening already. If the producers here had managed to keep that secret, you could have argued that it was one of the biggest reveals ever. Even still, we would wager that the entirety of the first season was a success and we are certainly eager for what is next.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

