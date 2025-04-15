Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premiere date hopes at Disney+

Given that tonight does mark the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale at Disney+, what better time to talk about season 2?

There are of course a handful of different things worthy of discussion here, but we really should start off by just saying that another season is 100% happening — not only that, but work is actively being done! One of the things that Disney has done this time around that is so smart is them actively working to ensure that filming started off soon and with that, ensuring that there is not some super-long break between seasons. That is something that hurts a lot of other series; we are also glad in general that Disney is starting to treat their shows like proper programs, ones that can actually have further seasons down the line.

As for what the premiere date for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 could be, at this point mid-2026 feels like the most likely scenario. In this current era that is a really small break, especially for a show that does still require some special effects.

As for what happens beyond this…

Well, let’s just say the jury is still out. The first season has been successful and by virtue of that, of course we would like to see the series continue! Also, we do think that having a show like this would be great for weaving in other assorted parts of the MCU here and there. It does not have to be something substantial and personal, we will take whatever we can get.

As for the story, let’s just say that it makes all the sense in the world for there to be more action and drama. Of course, the sort of things that we have come to know and love over the past little while!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

