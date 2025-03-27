Daredevil: Born Again season 2 spoilers: Lili Taylor signs on

Even though we are still in the midst of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 airing on Disney+, here is your reminder that season 2 filming! This means that the producers are trying to ensure that there is a small wait between season; at the very least, we do tend to think that there is going to be a less tumultuous production that what existed the first time around.

Of course, because the new season is still so far away, we don’t think anyone is desperate to start to share a ton of news about what is to come. Nonetheless, we are at least happy to share some casting news that gives a small sense as to Wilson Fisk’s future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional reviews!

According to a new report right now coming in from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Lili Taylor come on board in a recurring capacity. As for the role itself, it seems to be a political adversary for Vincent D’Onofrio’s future.

Given all of the source material that is out there about Fisk from the comics, we do tend to think that there are a lot of different directions the story can go. Is he a villain 100%? Yes, and there is no doubt about that. However, at the same time we tend to think what makes this show so special is that you do have a lot of opportunities to learn about various wrinkles regarding the character, including all of the different things that eventually do make him tick.

Now, let’s just hope that there are some other casting updates coming — we’d love some other familiar faces from the Netflix world, but the show / Disney+ could opt to keep that stuff under wraps.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on this past episode of Daredevil: Born Again, including the Ms. Marvel mention

What are you most excited to see on Daredevil: Born Again season 2, let alone the end of season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







