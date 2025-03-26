Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 5: EP on Ms. Marvel nod

If there is a major takeaway we have following Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 5, it is that Marvel is still honoring their whole universe. After all, who saw the little nod to Ms. Marvel coming? We sure didn’t!

Ultimately, this happened due in part to Yusuf, the character’s father, turning up as an assistant bank manager in this story! Not only did he have a custom-made Funko Pop of the heroine, but we also heard that his daughter is off in California … but what exactly is she doing there? You can easily argue that this is evidence that Young Avengers may be happening, even if some of them are happening off-screen. We’ll see what happens within the greater MCU down the road.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Screen Rant about this Easter egg of sorts, executive producer Sana Amanat noted that because “we’re not living in the Ms. Marvel world or corner, we’re living in the Daredevil corner,” the powers-that-be had to make “sure that the tone [of the scenes] compliments Matt Murdock … There are a couple of cool moments that we got in there that were a bit of a wink to Ms. Marvel, so hopefully, people are going to really enjoy that episode.”

Is there a chance that we are going to have some more winks / Easter eggs down the road here? Well, let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance of that. We are excited to see something happen for sure here, but the top priority here is making sure that you have a narrative that otherwise is compelling and works for what we would want from some of these characters around Daredevil. If there are some more Easter eggs coming, we almost would like for them to be tied to Jessica Jones or Luke Cage.

What did you think about the events of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







