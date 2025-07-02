The Residence canceled at Netflix; no season 2 happening

In what has to be one of the most surprising bits of TV news this year, it appears as though The Residence is shutting its doors.

According to a report from Deadline, the series, executive-produced by Shonda Rhimes and starring Uzo Aduba, will not be coming back for another chapter. You can argue that the first season did offer up closure but at the same time, it felt as though there was a lot of potential to take a few characters and throw them into another setting altogether — similar to what Peacock has with Poker Face, but on more of a season-by-season basis.

So why did Netflix make this decision? Well, the aforementioned site notes that one major factor was the series getting overshadowed on the platform by the surprise breakout success of Adolescence, coupled with the fact that it carried with it a high price tag. These two things combined do make for a somewhat reasonable explanation, though at the same time it is hard to digest. Expectations are SO high for shows on Netflix most of the time and we tend to think that had The Residence aired somewhere else and had more of a weekly rollout, it would have been okay.

Ultimately, given the relationship between Rhimes and the streamer, we wouldn’t be shocked if the idea is revisited someday in the event that the series has a surprising second life. For now, though, we find it best to not have any real expectations on that at all.

If you do love all things Shonda…

Just remember that Bridgerton is going to be coming back for a season 5 and season 6, and that is in addition to the fourth season, which has already been filmed and we expect to see it back at some point in 2026. There may also be other unannounced projects still on the way.

