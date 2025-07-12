Yellowstone alum Finn Little returning for Beth, Rip spin-off

While we know that a Beth – Rip spin-off for Yellowstone is coming at some point, Taylor Sheridan and Paramount have kept things quiet about it. Or, that has been the case until now.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Finn Little is currently slated to return as Carter, who was brought in by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s characters during the later seasons of the original series. The site also notes that the plan is for this to be a Paramount+ series, so we will have to wait and see if the Paramount Network broadcasts it, as well.

One thing that we are certainly curious about when it comes to this spin-off is the filming timeline. If the plan is for it to film in Montana, you have to start up soon to avoid a lot of the snow and harsher climates in the winter; otherwise, you may wait to start up work in the spring of next year.

Beyond the aforementioned actors, we will have to wait and see what this Yellowstone show is actually about. It clearly has more of the DNA of the original show than any other that is currently planned. The spin-off The Madison wrapped filming several months ago and as of this moment, we are just waiting for a premiere date. Meanwhile, the is a Luke Grimes series planned for CBS about Kayce Dutton, which is slated to premiere at some point at midseason. There is another prequel in development in 1944 for the aforementioned streaming service; meanwhile, there is also a chance that we eventually hear more about the 6666 spin-off show. A lot of this is really on Sheridan’s timeline, and that can be rather hard to follow.

