Yellowstone spin-off The Madison premiere date: April 2025 update

It has been out there for a long stretch of time at this point that a Yellowstone spin-off is coming titled The Madison. Not only that, but filming is seemingly wrapped up! This show stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, and many others, and we know that it is set around the Madison River Valley of Montana, relatively close to the original series.

Is all of this exciting? Tremendously so and yet, there are still a lot of different questions that remain. That includes when we are actually going to see it.

For now, we do think that there is a slight chance that we are going to be seeing a premiere date announcement between now and the end of the spring, even though April may still be a tad too ambitious, all things considered. We do tend to think that it makes a lot of sense to get the show on this summer, roughly in the same spot that the original Yellowstone aired so many years ago. Another alternative is that it is saved for the fall, taking the place of where that show wrapped up season 5 not too long ago.

In general, Taylor Sheridan and everyone at Paramount has kept the future for The Madison as ambiguous as humanly possible. While it is set in the same world as Yellowstone, there is no clear word on any particular crossovers. Meanwhile, questions still remain when it comes to how similar the series will be in tone. Grief is one of the central themes, and that is all that is really known with a certain measure of confidence.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that this series leaves us a little bit happier than what we saw at the end of 1923…

