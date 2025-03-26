Is a Yellowstone – Kayce spin-off series coming to CBS?

Even though the original Yellowstone is over at Paramount Network, we know already that there are plans for other shows in this universe. Beyond just the prequels, we have The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer — a still-mysterious series that has already wrapped production. Meanwhile, there has been longtime chatter about a show featuring Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser).

Now, let’s get to the surprise news that a series starring Luke Grimes as Kayce could very-much be in the works; not only that, but it could be coming to CBS!

According to a report from Puck, the network is developing some sort of spin-off that would be a procedural in some shape or form. Very little else is known about the project right now but if you have Kayce, don’t you also need Monica and Tate? Could there be crossovers? Anything feels possible.

Now that we’ve said all of this, our semi-bold prediction is that if CBS does make this show, they would likely want it on Sunday nights and it would make sense to premiere it after a huge NFL broadcast for the sake of getting ratings.

Will this show work?

Well, having a great character like Kayce only goes so far, since you would also need great writing — and it remains unclear if Taylor Sheridan would be doing the scripts here. Remember how busy this guy is! He already has a multitude of other shows, including ones like Lioness and Landman that are not directly connected to Yellowstone.

Ultimately, we will see how this development comes together — there’s a chance that this is not a show that comes on the air anytime soon, even if we are lucky enough to hear about it right now.

