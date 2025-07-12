Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Joey Quinn return confirmed!

After weeks’ worth of speculation, we are beyond stoked to know that Joey Quinn is 100% coming to Dexter: Resurrection. Actor Desmond Harrington has been somewhat cagey about this in the past, but the character’s super-brief appearance in a recent “this season on” preview confirmed the return.

Now that we’ve said that, why not hear from the man himself?

In a new post on Instagram, Harrington had the following to say about coming back to this world:

My boss said this is all I can share at this time :)

The actor then went on to thank Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds, and a number of other people involved in the franchise for having him back. For now, we are assuming that this is just a brief guest spot but if it is something more, we’d be thrilled! The one thing that is clear is that Angel Batista would need some help if he wants to take Dexter Morgan down, and that could mean some people who are close to him will be his first call. Quinn would certainly have a good reason to stop his former colleague, and if nothing else, his presence brings more nostalgia into the picture.

Now that we are getting Harrington back, there are fewer characters from the original (at least surviving ones) that are still to appear / have an uncertain future. One of the bigger ones at this point has to bee Vince Masuka, who is played by CS Lee. We are of course curious if Tanya from Original Sin could still be out there, but that may be a question to tackle at another point. We still want Sarah Michelle Gellar back for season 2 over there.

