The Amazing Race 37 episode 6: Fast Forward returns in Dubai

As we get prepared to see The Amazing Race 37 episode 6 on CBS next week, let’s just say that yet another twist is entering the picture. In particular, this is one that is tied to the long history of the show in the Fast Forward.

Do you remember back in the early seasons, when this twist was available almost every week? We do understand why producers moved away from that, as it did lead to some really huge gaps between various teams and that is hardly great from a production point of view. However, we did like it to be present here and there, especially when teams have to make some sort of huge sacrifice in order to make it happen. (Think a new hairdo or something else rather drastic.)

Do you want to get some more details on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full The Amazing Race 37 episode 6 synopsis below:

“It Smells Like the Desert” – Racers skydive over the city of Dubai, and one team will win the classic game piece the Fast Forward, allowing them to skip all remaining tasks and head straight to the Pit Stop, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 9 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that the setting for this episode should make for a lot of different and interesting challenges — the promo tonight featured some camels, and it also seems like we could be gearing up for one of the most dramatic finishes of the season. Brace yourselves…

What do you think is going to happen on The Amazing Race 37 episode 6?

Are you glad that the Fast Forward is going to be back, even for just a leg? Share now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

