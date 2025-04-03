The Amazing Race 37 episode 5: Did Double U-Turn spell doom?

We do think there is a case to be made that The Amazing Race 37 episode 5 may cause some viewers to feel a bit bitter. After all, think about the way in which this leg was structured!

The cool thing about what we saw here is simple, and also tied to the show’s Bali setting. Who doesn’t love the scenery? However, the big problem that we saw here is that so many of the tasks were so close to each other. With that, getting the Double U-Turn as voted on by your fellow racers was the kiss of death. You were really reliant on teams screwing up the Detour or the Roadblock, and they’d have to screw it up massively since you were having to do both Detours and lose a lot of time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other SURVIVOR reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of this, it is hard to be that sympathetic for either Jonathan & Ana or Scott & Lori, who were both hit with this. For starters, both teams performed really well in the first four legs, so why wouldn’t you go after them! Jonathan & Ana’s competitiveness was so obvious, and when Lori acted super-bitter and said that teams weren’t her friends anymore after the votes were revealed … yeah, that was a turn-off. Do you not want them to try and target people who are doing well in the game? Hopefully she just acted out of emotion in the moment.

Now, here is where we will give Scott & Lori some credit for being pretty positive after they left the U-Turn vote, and really did whatever they could to complete the two tasks. Ironically, they still were eliminated since they were not fast enough. Jonathan & Ana managed to barely avoid last place, even though Jonathan in particular was exhausted and had a particularly-poor attitude for a lot of it. Every now and then it can be fun to see a team with a lot of conflict stick around; this is not an example of that.

Elsewhere, kudos to Brett & Mark! The two had their best leg on the show so far, and finished first. Can they stay at the front of the pack now?

Related – Get some more news on The Amazing Race 37 now, including what more is ahead

What did you think about the events of The Amazing Race 37 episode 5 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







