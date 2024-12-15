Landman season 1 episode 6: Did Cooper survive?

We knew entering Landman season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+ that one of the top stories here was going to be Cooper. After all, this is a guy who was beaten within an inch of his life on this past episode!

Entering the new installment this week, the good news, of course, is that he is still out there and breathing. Not only that, but Tommy decided that this was the best time in order to execute a certain amount of vigilante justice. He and his crew took out most of the assailants in their own way, thinking that they were able to metaphorically stop the bleeding.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for TV reviews!

Yet, the big takeaway from the end of this episode for Billy Bob Thornton’s character here was pretty clear: Cooper is not tough enough for this world. He cares too much about other people — hence, what he was doing for Ariana that sparked off a lot of this in the first place. He knows that this is a world governed by chain reactions; his son may be okay for now, but someone else could try retribution later. Or, another good deed could be punished. Extracting Cooper from Midland may be tough, though, if he is legitimately enjoying the part of his life that he has developed here.

Overall, you can argue that this was one of the series’ better episodes, mostly because some of the exterior ridiculousness was muffled — sure, there were a few moments with Angela that could cause you to clench your teeth, but by comparison to the rest of the season? Well, this was almost easy.

At the very least, it does feel like we have a good sense of where the show is heading at this point — though we have to wait and see what other twists and turns are coming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Landman, including a few other details on what is to come

What did you think about the events of Landman season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







