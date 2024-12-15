Landman season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Tommy’s problems escalate

Next week on Paramount+ you will have a chance to see Landman season 1 episode 7 arrive — are we in the home stretch now?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that there are only four episodes left for the Billy Bob Thornton series for the time being; by virtue of that, you gotta think that everything will intensify, right? It ultimately has to, and a lot of it for Tommy traces back to the start of the season with the cartel. These people aren’t just going to go away because of who he is or who he works for; they could also find a way to make things more personal.

Below, you can learn more about Landman season 1 episode 7 courtesy of the synopsis:

Tommy’s cartel problem continues to escalate; Angela and Ainsley get to know their community.

The Angela / Ainsley story is already sure to be polarizing, mostly because of the fact that every single part of it has for the bulk of this season. These two seem to live in their own world a lot of the time, so the two of them getting out more in Midland could end up producing a wide array of different problems. We don’t exactly think that the story is going to end anywhere close to where it did for the two in the beginning.

Also, is there a chance that the cartel captures one or both of them at some point? While it may be extreme for a show about the oil business, these Taylor Sheridan series always do have a tendency to go to some absolutely bonkers places. There is no real reason to think that anything will be different at all here.

