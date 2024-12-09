Landman season 2: Billy Bob Thornton on renewal chances

For those unaware, Billy Bob Thornton received a Golden Globe nomination for his work on Landman a little earlier today. With that in mind, is a season 2 at Paramount+ all but assured?

Well, the first thing that we should really just come out and say is that by all accounts, it really felt assured long before this. Why wouldn’t it, all things considered?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter following the nomination, here is some of what Thornton had to say when it comes to the future:

“The show has done very well, so it just stands to reason that they would do another one … But especially when you get a nomination for something — that draws attention to your show, so I think that helps. I can’t see why they wouldn’t. I imagine we’ll find it pretty soon, because if we were going to do one, we’ll have to start not too long after the first of the year.”

For the time being, our general feeling here is that something more is most likely going to be revealed on the future either by the end of the month or in January, though we also tend to that everyone involved is most likely thinking about what lies ahead already. It certainly does not feel right now that the story of Thornton’s Tommy is close to being over, and it could go on for several more seasons.

Now, is there a way that Landman could get rid of some of its warts along the way? As fantastic as Billy Bob is as this character, there are still some issues with the show’s female characters, especially those who are the closest to Tommy. Will some of that be hammered out down the road, or is this show just going to continue along that particular path? We feel like more will become clear here in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Landman now, including what else is ahead

What do you think: Is a Landman season 2 renewal at this point a lock?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







