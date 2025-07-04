And Just Like That season 3 episode 6: EP on Carrie, Aidan

We’re less than 24 hours removed from the latest episode of And Just Like That on HBO Max, but we still feel a certain way about it. All things considered, how can you not?

Basically, the central twist at the heart of the episode was learning that Aidan had cheated on Carrie with his ex, but also that he felt much more pained by it than she did. He, apparently, felt like they had made a far greater commitment to their future than she did, and that is why she was a little bit easier to forgive.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Julie Rottenberg did her part to try and explain some of what it is that we saw:

“You sort of see her talk herself through [Aidan’s admission], but that wasn’t the thing that broke them, or at least in this episode caused such conflict, but it was the reveal of: ‘Wait a minute, what did you agree to?’ It’s sort of like neither of them wanted to go back. Actually, it’s like going back to the most painful moment for each of them, for different reasons… I think there were a number of places where I felt like at any time, one of them could just want to eject out of that really sticky situation.”

In the end, Carrie seemed to be struggling more with the misunderstanding than anything else! For us personally, we do remain rather worried about whether or not the two are going to be able to move forward from this long-term, but that’s largely because the emotional part of all this could still surface further on down the road. Or, at the very least, that is how we view the situation for now.

