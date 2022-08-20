The Challenge USA episode 8 spoilers: A secret alliance

As we prepare ourselves for The Challenge USA episode 8 on CBS, everything is about to get so much more intense. Half of the contestant pool is now officially gone, and the final is starting to loom right around the corner.

Of course, how are some of the remaining teams going to get there? That is going to be easier said than done. There are some really tough challenges ahead, and we mean that both physically and strategically. We know thanks to the end of this past episode that a major twist is coming to the teams; also, it looks as though a bunch of new players could be facing off for the first time! For more on that, check out the full The Challenge USA episode 8 synopsis below:

“Independence Day” – After a game-changing twist, a secret alliance makes plans to take control of the game, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, August 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.

There are a few people we’d say to 100% keep your eye on entering the end of this season. Take, for example, Ben and Danny, who desperately need to accumulate some more money in order to qualify for the final. Sarah and Enzo have a little more, but they also aren’t where they need to be just yet. It’s interesting that as of right now, many of the women are in better shape than the men, with of course a few exceptions in here. Some people are going to need to be aggressive if they want to have any hope of claiming the prize money at the end of this season — even if that means taking on some of the larger threats in the game.

